James Joseph Pagano ("Jim")
Burnsville, NC - James Joseph Pagano ("Jim") passed away on August 12, 2019 age 64 in Burnsville, North Carolina. Jim loved living in Vero Beach for the past 34 years as well as in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina. Jim will always be cherished and remembered for his charismatic smile, commitment to empowering others, and "super fantastic" attitude, all of which continue to positively impact the lives of many.
A dedicated husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Jim was born to Paul and Connie (Badalamente) Pagano in Wyandotte, Michigan. His childhood years were the epitome of the American dream, and cultivated a deeply-rooted patriotism and appreciation for his Sicilian heritage. While attending Central Michigan University, Jim developed an interest in broadcasting and met his wife Jan (Wallag). An early pioneer in the cable television industry, Jim's work took him to Florida, where he and Jan co-owned, operated, and grew a family of radio stations, while simultaneously becoming leaders, philanthropists, and mentors in the community. Jim's passion for entrepreneurship, sales, teambuilding, and top notch customer service influenced his many later ventures. Jim dedicated his time and talent to many industry and community boards and causes, loved technology, supported innovation, embraced his faith in the Lord, and enjoyed golfing with his many wonderful friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Jan of Vero Beach, FL and Burnsville, NC; daughter Erika of London, United Kingdom; sister JoAnn of Vero Beach, FL and Burnsville, NC; niece Adrienne Radakovic of Napa Valley, CA; as well as his beloved pets and grand-pets, to whom he was affectionately known as the "zookeeper."
A private celebration of life will be held in September. Charitable contributions may be made to Compassionate Care of Western North Carolina, Burnsville, NC (828) 682-9675 and/or Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, Burnsville, NC (828) 682-0037.
The Pagano Family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for furthering Jim's positivity and passion in making the world a better place.
Published in the TC Palm from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019