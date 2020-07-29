James Larry Albright
Vero Beach - Larry Albright, 82, of Vero Beach, Florida and Taylor Park, CO, passed away July 25, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
One of five children, Larry was born to the late Roy Kratzer Albright and Cora White Albright on November 14, 1937 in Lancaster, PA. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard, and attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA and Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster.
Mr. Albright worked for RCA, then Buhrle Industries, and retired from Phillips Electronics as an IT manager.
Larry was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his wife of 40 years, Anne Albright; and his children, Jeffrey Albright and wife Lisa of Lancaster, PA and Tracy Barley of Denver, PA; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Larry loved to travel with his wife, Anne, and see new places and experience life. He also loved the outdoors, the mountains and the beaches. Larry enjoyed hunting, camping, riding snowmobiles and atvs, and sharing those activities with his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.
