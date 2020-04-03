|
|
James Lewis Daggett
Vero Beach - James Lewis Daggett, 83, passed away Thursday, March 26th 2020 at VNA Hospice of Indian River County. He was born in Broadalbin, New York and lived 37 years in Vero Beach coming from Syracuse, New York.
Jim attended HVTI college and focused his career in the air conditioning and heating industry. In 2006, he retired from Barker Heating and Air Conditioning, where he worked as a service manager.
Special interests were numerous. He loved birds- both outside that he fed and housed, and inside that he hatched and nurtured. He was a master bird and bat house maker. He loved tinkering and inventing. He loved his friends, including those from the past, his work friends and neighbors. He most of all loved his family.
He was a member of Christ Methodist by the Sea, Vero Beach, Florida.
He is survived by daughter Sheryl Zell, sons James J. Daggett, Theodore E. Daggett. Stepdaughters Kelsey W. Burchard, Jaklyn A. Cragin, stepsons Del R. Cragin, Michael S. Cragin. 18 Grandchildren and 8 Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary Anne Hall Cragin Daggett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indian River VNA Hospice and can be sent to 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fl 32960.
A family Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020