James Mark White, born in Montgomery, AL on October 11, 1939, died peacefully with his children by his side on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL at the age of 80.



Jim attended grade school at St. Paul's Catholic School Riverside in Jacksonville, FL and went on to Bishop Kenney High School for his freshman year, where he is considered an honorary alumnus. He spent his sophomore and junior years at Corpus Christi College Academy in Corpus Christi, TX. In 1956, the White Family returned to Pensacola, Florida where Jim spent his senior year at Pensacola Catholic High School, graduating in 1958.



Jim went on to Springhill College from 1958-1959 before transferring to Florida State University. He attended Florida State University from 1959-1962, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in History in 1962. During his time at FSU, he joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, bond #243. As a proud FSU alumnus, he was an active Seminole Booster and devoted football fan.



In 1962 Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as 1st Lieutenant. As an officer at a strategic radar site in Alaska, for several years on Christmas Eve, he reported early detection of Santa Claus approaching the U.S.



One remarkable thing about Jim White was that he knew from the age of two, that he wanted to be an airline pilot. He fulfilled that lifelong childhood dream when he began his career at Northeast Airlines. He then flew for Trans Caribbean Airlines, which was later purchased by American Airlines. Jim dedicated his career to American Airlines as a commercial Captain for 33 years before retiring in 1999. He flew all over the globe, but had a fondness for South American routes where he would often work in a visit with his beloved Chilean relatives.



In retirement, he found joy in a new role as "Coach White" coaching middle school football for the Pirates at St. Edward's Episcopal School in Vero Beach, Florida.



A gregarious personality, Jim never met a stranger. His dedication to staying connected to the treasure trove of friends acquired over his lifetime, who loved him dearly, is something to be admired. He possessed a unique sense of humor, quick wit, and an ability to quote fitting country lyrics at length. He molded such verses, and some of his own creation, into a memorable and poetic outlook on life.



Jim White was a loving father, a Cavalry Church member, history buff, avid reader, world traveler, and lover of Louisiana cooking and bluegrass/folk/Texas country music by the likes of his heroes: Guy Clark, John Prine and Jesse Winchester. He was happiest when traveling the world and taking in nature or watching Florida State football with his friends and family.



Jim is survived by his children, Marlow White of Vero Beach, FL and Marko White of Denver, CO; and their mother, Jeanne White of Winter Park, FL (m. 1983-2013). He is also survived by his sisters Maureen Enderlin, husband Pete, of Peapack and Gladstone, NJ, and Sheila Moore of Vashon Island, WA, and his brother Marlow White, wife Dawn, of Tallahassee, FL as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews on the White and Reid side of the family. He is preceded in death by his mother Ellen Sullivan White (1916-1968), his father Marlow Vincent White (1915-1987), his brother Thomas Patrick White (1947-2002) and his sister Lillian White Shagrin (1936-2011).



Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be made known. A portion of Jim's ashes will be scattered at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pensacola, FL with his parents and siblings.









