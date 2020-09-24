James Maurice WalshJames Maurice Walsh, devoted husband and cherished father and grandfather passed away August 21, 2020. A longtime resident of Hobe Sound, FL, "Jim" was born in New York City on September 21, 1929 to Michael and Molly (Concagh) Walsh. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Shortly thereafter he met his beloved MaryAnn and they were inseparable since; very happily married for 64 years.Jim was a tireless worker; he toiled at two jobs most of his adult life to provide for his family. He worked first in payroll at The Plaza Hotel, and then joined the IBM family as a Systems Analyst in the Finance Division; his work at The Plaza continued on a part time basis. Jim and MaryAnn enjoyed more than 30 years of retired life, traveling the world and enjoying their homes in upstate NY and Florida. Jim was a faithful and devoted Catholic who was truly grateful for his countless Blessings; he fiercely loved his country and had unwavering support for the US Armed Forces. Jim loved to sing, play golf, travel and spend time with treasured friends and family. He was proud to be an American, while fully embracing his Irish heritage. Jim was also a diehard Notre Dame and NY Giants football fan.Preceded in death by sister Maureen, and brother Kevin, Jim is survived by wife MaryAnn, children Karen Ulrich (Tom), James Jr. (Barbara) and Michael (Antoinetta DOD 6/10/20), along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Services to include a Celebration of Life, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL.