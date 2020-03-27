Services
Palm City - James H. (Jim) Naylor 92, peacefully crossed the bar on March 23, 2020 at his home with his loving wife of 45 years, Bobbie and daughter, Kristi by his side. He lived life in his own way with his unique "Jim Naylor Philosophy". He left his beloved grandson, Brayden, to carry on his beliefs of nature and life. He also leaves behind four sons, Don, Jimmy, Mike, and Billy along with many generations of grandchildren to carry their personal memories in their hearts.www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
