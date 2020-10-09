James O. Duncan



Vero Beach - James O. Duncan, 90, of Vero Beach, FL (formerly of Johnstown, PA) passed away on September 30, 2020.



Born September 7, 1930 in Tarentum, PA. He was the son of Marjorie Owens Duncan and J. Earle Duncan. He had a twin brother and friend Lee Earle Duncan. Jim was a loving husband to Janet Replogle Duncan for 50 plus years. He was a caring and supportive father to Jeffrey Owens Duncan of York, Pa and Jeanne Grace Danford of Tequesta FL. Grandfather to Sarah Ann Duncan and Kimberly Renee Brenneman. Great Grandfather to Kaley Micheline Brenneman.



He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1953, was a lifelong Nittany Lion fan. Jim joined Bethlehem Steel in 1953 as a member of the loop course management training program and was assigned to the wheel and axle department of the Johnstown plant. His entire career was at the Johnstown plant, eventually serving as superintendent of the wheel and axle department and later serving as superintendent of the railroad car department.



Later the Johnstown plant was purchased by Trinity Steel and he continued in his supervisory responsibilities until his retirement after 44 years of service. He was a faithful member and served as a Deacon at the Westmont Presbryterian Church in Johnstown, PA. After relocating to Vero Beach, he was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach FL.



Jim loved the game of golf and was a member of Sunnehanna Country Club, Johnstown, PA for over 40 years. He was also a member of Indian River Club in Vero Beach, FL. One of several of his golf accomplishments was that he shot his age over 70 times. He enjoyed his routine of reading the paper, taking a walk, and playing golf or hitting balls on the driving range. He was loved and will be truly missed.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, 520 Royal Palm Blvd. , Vero Beach, FL 32960.









