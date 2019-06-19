|
|
James P. (Pete) Williams
Roaring Gap, NC. - James P. (Pete) Williams entered the church Eternal on Thursday May 23, 2019 after an eight year battle with cancer. Pete leaves behind the love of his life, Helen of 40 years. The two of them worshipped each other and loved their time together.
Pete was pre-deceased by his parents Blonnie and J.P. Williams Sr. and one sister Aletha E. Arnold. He leaves behind two sisters Leona B. Summer and Evelyn L. Beck of Arkansas. He also leaves behind five sons; David Williams of Stuart, Fla., Robert (Lisa) Williams of Stuart, Fla., Kevin Williams of Stuart, Fla., Thornton Powell of Littleton, CO. and John (Janice) Powell of Burnsville, NC.
His seven grandchildren are Blakeley Gregg, Dylan Williams, Paige Williams, Danielle Williams, Zachery Powell, James Powell and Cutter Powell and his two great grandchildren; Cora and Roan Gregg.
He also very much loved his grandnieces; Grace Sculthorpe, Charlotte James Sculthorpe and Layla Ivy.
Pete and Helen loved to travel. One of their favorite trips was to the Holy Land in Israel. They traveled to the Greek Isles, the French Polynesia, the Mediterranean and Alaska along with many other places.
In later years Helen and Pete had a summer home in Highlands and Roaring Gap, NC.
Pete with wife Helen loved their church, Palm City Presbyterian in Palm City, Fla. Both Pete and Helen were elders in their church and leaders with the Stephen Ministries.
Pete was the proud owner of Arlington Electric, Inc. in Stuart, Fla. which was started in 1966. After 53 years running the business, his twin boys, Robert & Kevin Williams will continue to carry on what their father started. Pete was an active member of the Florida State Electrical Board, along with many other organizations.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to .
A service will be held at the High Meadows Country Club in Roaring Gap N.C. on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00am with a reception to follow.
A celebration of Life will be held at the Palm City Presbyterian Church in Palm City, FL on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00am with a luncheon to follow.
Published in the TC Palm on June 19, 2019