Stuart - On Tuesday October 27, 2020, James R Young Jr., Passed away at the age of 64. James (Jim). Was born on Dec 30, 1955 in Montgomery City, PA to James and Kathlin (Alburger) Young. He served four years in the Coast Guard and was a boat captain in Stuart for 30+ years. He is preceded i death by his Father James , mother Kathlin and brother John P Young.



He is survived by his children, James R Young III and Morgan K Young. His sister Jean Y. Clare of Michigan two grandchildren Anastasia and Jaxson Young, several cousins and nephews. A memorial is being held at Sand-sprit Park, Sunday Nov 8, 1-3 pm. Instead of flowers please consider donating to the Treasure Coast Hospice. Rest easy Capt. Crown.









