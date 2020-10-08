James (Jay) Rae
James (Jay) Rae, 73, died on September 25, 2020 from complications related to Alzheimer's disease at The Brennity at Tradition in Port St. Lucie, FL.
He leaves his wife, Sandra (Vasold) Rae, sister Stephanie Church, daughter Jennifer Burns, sons James (Beth) Rae, Jr.; Charles (Michelle) Rae; Michael (Katie) Rae; grandchildren Bailey, Matthew, Claire, Georgia, Michael, Isla and Jacob; niece Amanda Church and nephew Andrew (Erin) Church; sisters-in-law Linda (Jerry) Walker; Rachel (Craig) Anderson and brother-in-law Herbert (Sheila) Vasold.
Born in Boston, MA, Jay graduated from Milton High School, earned his Associates degree in Business Administration from Newbury Junior College, his Associate Fire Science degree from Massasoit Community College and his Bachelor of Fire Science degree from Boston State College.
Jay proudly served in the U.S. Army earning a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (815th Engineer Battalion), Driver Badge and Good Conduct Medal. He then worked 31 years for the Milton Fire Department, retiring as Lieutenant, in June of 2002. Jay volunteered with Canton Youth Baseball in which he coached all three of his sons. He also coached Little Blues Baseball and was an instructor at the Ted Williams Baseball Camp for numerous years. Jay was affiliated with the American Legion (Morrissett Post) and the Disabled American Veterans Organization.
In the years that followed his retirement he lived on the island of St. Maarten where he enjoyed many outdoor activities including playing team golf with the East Caribbean Golf Association at surrounding Caribbean islands. In 2007 Jay and his wife relocated to Port St. Lucie, FL where he not only enjoyed golf, swimming and biking but picked up his long lost love - softball. Jay played for local teams in Port St. Lucie, the Jupiter Senior Softball Association, Florida Half Century, Senior Softball USA and the Cape Cod Senior Softball League. His teams traveled to all parts of FL and the United States where he and his teammates won numerous medals and awards.
A viewing was held on October 1, 2020 at Dockray and Thomas Funeral Home in Canton, MA and he was intered on October 2, 2020 at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
The family would greatly appreciate any donations be made to:
Treasure Coast Hospicehttps://www.treasurehealth.org/292/Donate
Alzheimer's Associationhttps://www.alz.org