James Ricker Jr.
1941 - 2020
James Ricker, Jr.

James Ricker Jr. 79, born in Suffern, N.Y. to James Ricker and Irma (Breczko) Ricker. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judith (Zovistoski) Ricker; his furbaby Sammy; his children, Dee Hickey (John), Debra Ricker (Roger), Fred (Amy); his sister Maria (Tommy); his grandchildren Johnny, James, Justin, Isabela, and Keenan; and his great grandchildren Justin Jr and Falon.

Jim was in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. He belonged to the American Amphibious Force Association (AAFA), the U.S. LST Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Jim worked for many years in the manufacturing of gypsum wallboard. He owned his own route with Flowers Baking Company and after retiring worked for Martin Memorial Medical Center as a courier.

Jim was a fun-loving guy who loved to party and make people laugh. He had many friends who will miss his sense of humor.

A memorial will be forthcoming.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
