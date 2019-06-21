|
|
Dr. James Robert "Bob" Moon, Jr.
Broad Run - Having lived a full life, Dr. James Robert "Bob" Moon, Jr., died peacefully at the age of 70 in his home in Broad Run, Virginia, on June 6, 2019, from complications related to pancreatic cancer.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mariann Lynch; sons James Robert "Jay" Moon III of Falls Church, Virginia, and Joshua Bryan Moon (Amber) of Hermosa Beach, California; and stepdaughters Anne W. Humes of Brooklyn, New York and Catherine M. Humes of Los Angeles, California, and Summer L. Byers of Vero Beach, Florida; stepson Samuel Byers of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Emily Jane and Sara Elizabeth Ottesen of Vero Beach, Florida, James W. "Jimmy" Davison of Brooklyn, New York, and Dashiell Jack Moon of Hermosa Beach, California; sisters Gwendolyn Sue Beck of Perry, Georgia, and Geneva Jean Russell (Michael) of Romania; brother Michael Frederick Moon (Phyllis) of Lenoir, North Carolina; and five nephews and one niece. He is preceded in death by his parents Daisy Poletha (Gregory) Moon and James Robert Moon, Sr.
Baker-Post Funeral Home in Manassas, Virginia is in charge of funeral arrangements. For full obituary and visitation and funeral information, visit https://www.bakerpostfh.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 21, 2019