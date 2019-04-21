|
|
James Steil
Vero Beach, FL
James (Jim) Steil was born on January 15, 1927 in Miami FL, to Wilfred and Cecilia Steil. He was the second of 5 children.
Jim grew up in Miami and attended Gesu High School where he made All State and led his basketball team to a State Championship in 1944. After graduating from Gesu High School in 1945, Jim became an amateur boxer and fought in the Golden Gloves, Light Weight division.
Soon after graduation Jim was drafted into the United States Army to fight in World War II. The war ended while Jim was in basic training, however he went on to serve in Germany during the occupation and played regimental baseball while there. He was one of only two amateurs on the team - Jim held his own against the pros! After his discharge Jim spent two years in a VA hospital in Oteen, NC, after contracting Tuberculosis while in Germany. When he was released from the hospital Jim attended University of Miami and began working part time for Imperial Oil, an independent oil company.
In 1951 Jim married the love of his life, Nancy Casey. While working full time for Imperial Oil Company, Jim, Nancy and their first born child moved to Vero Beach in 1954. In 1957 he began a career with General Development as a real estate agent in Vero Beach Highlands and Vero Shores, where he worked for 8 years and became the sales manager. An avid golfer, Jim joined the Vero Beach Country Club (VBCC) in 1955. Jim tried setting the record for the most rounds ever played at VBCC playing up to 5 rounds a week for over 50 years. He had 6 hole-in-ones in his golfing career with 4 taking place at VBCC.
In 1965, Jim started a chain of independent gas stations called Steil Oil Company. Over the following years Jim opened a total of 14 gas stations on the Treasure Coast.
In the mid 1970's Jim became interested in thoroughbred racing and breeding. This interest soon turned into a passion and business. He developed 10 acres in West Vero to accommodate his growing thoroughbred interests and acquisitions. While many of his horses frequently raced at Florida tracks such as Calder and Gulfstream, his horses also raced in Tampa, Boston, Philadelphia, Delaware, and New Orleans. While he never had a Kentucky Derby winner - he had a lot of pictures in the Winner's Circle!
Jim will be remembered as a loving husband, father and a loyal friend to all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, his son Daniel, his brothers Thomas and Robert, his sister Ann and his parents. Survivors include his children, Casey Steil, Kathleen Lemmons, Cecilia Simons and Elizabeth Bahl; 14 grandchildren; and sister, Mary Finn.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VNA Hospice House.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019