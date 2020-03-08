|
|
James Sterling Schmidt
Palm City - James Sterling Schmidt, 73, Palm City, Florida, died unexpectedly of a heart attack February 20, 2020. Jim was born in in 1946 in Milwaukee, WI, to Dr. Robert Thomas and Jane Sterling Schmidt. Raised in Green Bay, WI, he loved fishing and water skiing at the cottage in Lakewood, WI. Jim graduated from Premontre High School in 1964, and in 1970 from Aquinas University, where he met the love of his life Katy Fox. They were married in Highland Park, IL, on December 19, 1970. He earned an MBA from Northern Illinois University, and enjoyed 42 years working in marketing and sales of medical equipment. After retiring, he volunteered at VIM (Volunteers In Medicine), Stuart, FL, which provides free health care for the underserved.
Jim is survived by his spouse Katy, their 3 wonderful children: James, Jr.(Vikki) in Shaker Heights, OH; Michael (Amy) Schmidt, in Oviedo, FL; and Molly (Thomas Barnes) in Jacksonville, FL. He loved spending time with his 4 grandchildren Katelyn, James III, Sydney and Roman. He is also survived by his loving brothers Bob (Maureen), Dick (Karin), John (Amy) and Fritz (Beth) Schmidt, and their families. Jim always had a kind word for anyone he met (especially Packers fans), and he had many good friends that added to his enjoyment of life.
In accordance with Jim's wishes there will be no formal funeral or burial service. Memorial contributions may be sent to VIM.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020