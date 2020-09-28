James T. Sandlin



Port St. Lucie - James T. Sandlin, 60, of Port St. Lucie passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Jamie was born in Jacksonville, NC and moved to Florida in 1978. He was last employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for Island Dunes Country Club. Jamie leaves behind his wife, Dorothy, of 29 years, his daughter, Tara and 3 grandchildren: Alexis, Leigha and Jackson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast Chapel









