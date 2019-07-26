Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
White City Cemetery
Fort Pierce, FL
James Tim White


1950 - 2019
James Tim White Obituary
James Tim White

Fort Pierce, FL - James Tim White, 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Lincolnton, GA surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born August 21, 1950 in Collinsville, AL to James R. and Dorothy Lee White and raised in Ft. Pierce, FL.

Growing up in a family with four sisters, Tim was a very spoiled brother. He was very particular and always had to have his jeans and dress shirt starched and ironed perfectly by his sisters.

He didn't really like going to school and on occasion would skip with his friends.

A very important part of Tim's life was spent working with his Dad at White's Paint and Body Shop. Some of his greatest enjoyments included dancing, hunting & fishing with his grandsons, NASCAR racing and telling jokes. He became the keeper of the TV remote, making sure his schedule for watching Westerns and NASCAR was never interrupted.

He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his loving wife Linda of 51 years; daughters, Lori Adams and her husband Billy, and Lisa Ketchum and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Jenna Stierwalt and husband Shane, Sage Adams, Kody Ketchum and wife Behren, Tanner Ketchum and fiance' Regan; great-grandchildren, Sonora and Martin Stierwalt; sisters, Ann Weibke and husband Max, Gay Edenfield, Barbara Hendry and husband Drew, Tina Garland and husband O.B. and many nieces, nephews and friends. Tim is preceded in death by his parents, James R. White and Dorothy Lee White and his dog, Pepper, who was his Best Buddy.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce with a service immediately following at White City Cemetery, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 26, 2019
