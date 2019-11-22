Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Port St. Lucie - James W. DeMartino, 86, of Port St. Lucie, passed away on November 20th.He is survived by his wife Walburga, son Paul, and daughter Diane. James was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from Long Island University, was a veteran, and was a Vice President of Manhattan Savings Bank in NYC before retiring to Florida in 1993. Memorial services will be held on November 25th at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
