Aycock Funeral Home
950 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
(772) 334-1200
James William Fredlock


1929 - 2020
James William Fredlock Obituary
James William Fredlock

Vero Beach - James William Fredlock was born in Morgantown, WV on September 17, 1929, the son of Elizabeth and J. Ray Fredlock. He passed away in Vero Beach, FL on April 2, 2020. Jim graduated from Morgantown High School and West Virginia University. He served in Japan prior to combat in Korea. Jim graduated from the WVU School of Pharmacy, where he was later inducted into its Hall of Fame. He married Jackie Hyre in 1957. Jim began as a pharmacist with his father at Fredlock's Pharmacy. After taking over, he increased the business to three pharmacies/Bagpiper gift stores. Jim served on the Morgantown City Council, the National Guard and the Civil Air Patrol. In Florida, Jim was active in The First Presbyterian Church, Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and The Habitat for Humanity. Jim was recognized and participated in Space Coast Honor Flight in Washington, DC. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Jackie in 2011. He is survived by three sons, four grandchildren, a brother and a dear friend. Donations may be made in Jim's name to VNA Visiting Nurses Association of Vero Beach, Space Coast Honor Flight or in West Virginia. A memorial will be planned; information to be announced at a later date. Additional information may be viewed at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-pierce-fl/james-fredlock-9107658
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
