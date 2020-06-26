Jamie Louise Jackson
Vero Beach - Jamie Louise Jackson, 62, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020.
Jamie was born in Midland, MI on June 25, 1957. She graduated from Northwood University in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and business management. She worked as a marketing and public relations professional for over 30 years for clients in a range of industries. She later funneled her talent and expertise into her own business, J2 Public Relations. Throughout her career she was passionate about her work in the non-profit sector promoting and raising funds for nonprofits including Children's Home Society and Youth Transition Center in Vero Beach, VNA Hospice, and Hope for Families among others.
Jamie was brave, selfless, kind, and creative. She loved animals and rescued and re-homed many cats and kittens. She enjoyed and excelled at cooking and sewing, had an eye for fashion, and a wicked sense of humor; however, her family meant the most to her above all else.
She was survived by her daughter, Jessica Chrest-Holler, and her son-in-law, Eric Holler; her daughter, Sara Chrest; her son Andrew Chrest, and her daughter-in-law, Anne Chrest; her step-daughter, Erika Jackson; and her grandchildren Abigail Rose Holler and Molly James Chrest. Jamie also left behind her beloved parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In memory of Jamie, please visit www.forevermissed.com/jamie-louise-jackson to post a tribute.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach.
