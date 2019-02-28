|
Jane Boswell Robinson
Vero Beach, FL
Jane Boswell Robinson, 92, of Vero Beach, FL died February 26, 2019 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church's Lord Chapel in Vero Beach, FL on March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral service is planned for March 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City, NC. Burial will follow in the Old Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City.
Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, William Blades Robinson. She is survived by her daughters, Laura "Laurie" B Robinson Webb of Boston, MA and Ivy B Robinson Loftice of Verona, KY, her son, William Blades Robinson II of Vero Beach, FL, three grandsons, Alexander Webb IV, William Robinson Webb, Henry Longley Thomason, and five great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Robinson, nee Jane Chandler Gantt Boswell, was born April 13, 1926, and was the daughter of Laura Lee Cooney of Atlanta, GA and Gordon Boswell of New Orleans, LA. After high school, she attended All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, MS, Newcomb College in New Orleans, LA and graduated from Indian River Community College in Fort Pierce, FL with an associate degree in science as a registered nurse.
For many years she was an active member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, a volunteer for Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, and a member of the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Genealogical Department of The Indian River County Library located at 1600 21st Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Mrs. Robinson and her family are very appreciative of those who assisted and cared for her in her later years. Sincere thanks are extended to Kat Grant, Dana Carter, Brenda Martin, Linda Morgan, Merlyn Pascal, Michelle Schlefsky, Grace Dillon, Vivian Mayes, Debra Rose, Kim Davidson and others who were like extended family to her; her doctors including Michelle Maholtz, Leon Hendley, John Atwell, John McDonald, Clark Beckett, Ana Conde-Rosa, Amberly Paradoa who allowed her to enjoy good health for many years; the excellent nurses at Nurse On Call, Dana Lamplough and Jessica Perkins; the fantastic medical staff at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital (Jen, Jill, Shelia, Emily and MANY others on the 4th Floor) as well as those at the wound care clinic and those affiliated with VNA Hospice. Thank you all!
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019