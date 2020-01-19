Services
1946 - 2019
Jane Clarke Obituary
Jane Clarke

Stuart - Jane Clarke died on December 25, 2019, in Stuart, FL, after a nearly two-year-long battle with cancer. She was 73. Born January 3, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, Jane called Martin County home for more than 50 years after moving to Florida in her early 20s. She took pride in running a successful interior design business, Easy Living, and raising her daughter. After retiring, never lacking energy, she enjoyed working part-time at Bealls. Loved by many, Jane will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit and dynamic personality.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Sophie and Lawrence Klempert; sisters, Susan Self and Kathryn Kelley; and brother, Mike Klempert. Ms. Clarke is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and David Young of Ocala, FL; her brother, Patrick Klempert; and sister, Laura McBride; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Treasure Coast Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends and family will be hosting private memorial gatherings to honor her passing and celebrate her life.
Published in the TC Palm on Jan. 19, 2020
