Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lucie Catholic Church
Prima Vista
Port St. Lucie, FL
Jane Railey Obituary
Jane Railey

Fort Pierce - Jane went to be with the Lord and her Heavenly Family on June 5, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 20, 1933 to Frank and Mary Rose Johnson. For many years she owned, worked, and operated many businesses. However, her most beloved and enjoyable job was driving a school bus for the kids at John Carroll and St. Anastasia Schools.

She is survived by her son Rick Gosser, her brother Bob Johnson, and her three loving sisters, JoAnn Charles, Delores Black, and Faye Lawson along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sons Frankie and Jackie Railey, her parents Frank and Mary Rose, two brothers Bill and Chuck, and her sister Mildred. She will be greatly missed by all.

Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Lucie Catholic Church on Prima Vista in Port St. Lucie with her final resting place with her beloved Amy at Hillcrest.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Dogs and Cats Forever in Fort Pierce.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 11, 2019
