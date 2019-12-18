|
|
Jane Trombley
Stuart - Jane Trombley, 76, of Stuart, FL passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Your Life of Stuart Memory Care, Stuart, FL. She was born to the late Fred and Clara Ayotte on March 23, 1943 in Syracuse, NY. She and her late husband, Tony, permanently moved to Stuart, FL in February of 1986.
Jane was a bookkeeper for several churches and small businesses around the area until she retired in 2010. She enjoyed entertaining people at her home, holding Bible study, praying to and praising Jesus. She had a huge heart and was strong in her faith.
Jane is survived by her 5 sons, (Martin Dempsey of Jackson, MS, Scott Dempsey of Clovis, CA, Patrick Dempsey of Longmont, CO, Michael Dempsey of Manassas, VA and Christopher Dempsey of Port Salerno, FL), 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jane is also survived by her brother David Ayotte of Baldwinsville and his daughters Lori, Kelli and Jaime.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions in Jane's name be made to Treasure Coast Hospice (1201 SE Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997).
An online guestbook is available by visiting www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019