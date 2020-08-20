1/1
Janelle Perkins
Janelle Perkins

Janelle Perkins age 85, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Brookdale Southside Senior Living Center, Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Cubage, KY, to Harrison Daniel and Maggie Taylor. After graduating high school in Springfield, Ohio, she met the love of her life, Wilbur Perkins and they were married on May 1st, 1954. They raised four children and spent their working years in the Dayton, Ohio area, Charleston, WV and Abington, VA, prior to retiring in Florida. Janelle and Wilbur were active members of the Lutheran Church, during their lifetime and volunteered regularly delivering meals on wheels and helping in the local elementary school or hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Wilbur Perkins and her son, Tracy. Janelle is survived by her son, Jonathan and his wife Belinda, Redmond, WA, her two daughters, Cheryl and her husband Craig, Saint Johns, FL, Christina, Denali National Park, AK and her grandchild, Ryan of St. Augustine.

A private family service was held on August 21st, at Shepard of the Woods Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. The family wishes to thank all our relatives and friends for the prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janelle's memory to the Lutheran World Relief at https://lwr.org




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
