Janet Carlson
Janet Williams Carlson was born on Feb 20, 1930 to Kenneth Williams and Etta Williams (Rawson). She lived through the Depression and vividly recalled the Second World War. She graduated from UVM with a degree in Medical Technology. After college she left Vermont for the big city, moving to Boston, MA where she worked at the Peter Bent Brigham hospital doing medical research. She often spoke fondly of the friendship she had in those days, particularly Dr. Bert Vallee for whom she had worked.
In later years she met Norman August Carlson and they married. They had 46 wonderful years together until Norman died in 2006. Janet continued living independently in their home in Port St. Lucie, FL until June 2019 when she moved into assisted living. Janet had a difficult final year undergoing dialysis and passed away on April 18th in hospice. She is survived by her son Matthew and her two grandsons.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020