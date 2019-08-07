Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Julian of Norwich Old Catholic Parish
911 Sunrise Blvd
Fort Pierce, FL
Resources
Janet Goetz Obituary
Janet Goetz

Stuart - Janet Goetz, 75, of Stuart, Florida, formally of Winthrop, MA, passed away August 2nd at the Treasure Coast Hospice House surrounded by the love of her family and friends. While living in MA, she worked for Sablone's Italian Restaurant and for the past 25+ years she served at DaVinci's Italian Restaurant, Port Saint Lucie, FL. She has been tremendously missed since she was unable to work anymore. She loved to sew and dance. She had a very loving and giving heart. The loving mother to Chad and Sandra Goetz of Salem, New Hampshire and Rachalle Cuoco of Okeechobee, FL. She also leaves behind 7 cherished grandchildren Cody, Josephine, Patrick, Kimberlee, Matthew, Adam, and Lindsay. She was the loving daughter of Manuel and Josephine (Lunetta) Dionizio. Dear sister of Albert Dionizio of Revere, MA, Rose Magrath, Dorothy Trahan of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Joseph Dionizio of Stuart, FL. Edward Dionizio of Charlestown, MA and the late Mary Castiello and Manuel Dionizio. She also leaves behind 11 nieces and nephews. A mass will be held at St. Julian of Norwich Old Catholic Parish, 911 Sunrise Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34950, on August 24th at 10 AM. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 7, 2019
