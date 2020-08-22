Janet Lasko Dimbat



August 2, 1935 - August 20, 2020



Janet passed away on August 20, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice. She was born on August 2, 1935 in Gary, Indiana to the late John and Ethel Lasko. She graduated from Emerson High School in 1953, married her first husband, the late Albert Shohfi, and moved to Miami.



In 1974 she met John Dimbat who lived in the same apartment complex in Miami. They fell in love and married on Valentine's Day in 1976. Shortly after marriage they were transferred to Pennsylvania to be near John's employer's headquarters. Their home was in Langhorne, PA. During the working years they resided in France on three separate occasions, Brazil and Italy. When at home in the USA Janet worked as a medical assistant both in Miami and Pennsylvania.



Upon retirement in August 1996 they relocated to Stuart, Florida. Janet loved the sun and the water; from her early days of being a children's swim instructor, to playing tennis to Janet and John's annual cruises. For a number of years she was a very active volunteer at the Republican Headquarters in Stuart. Janet regularly attended services at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart



Janet is survived by her husband, John, a sister, her daughter, Deirdra Suarez (Joe), Jupiter, FL, her son, David Shohfi (Beth), Oceanside, CA, a stepson, John Dimbat IV, Seal Beach, CA and a stepdaughter, Diane Dimbat, Colorado Springs, CO. In addition she is survived by six loving grandchildren.



A memorial service or a Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future with the date to be decided. In lieu of flowers we request that donations be made in Janet's name to either Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, or to St. Mary's Episcopal Church building fund in Stuart. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store