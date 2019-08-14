|
|
Janet Lee "Jan" Robison
Mark Center - Janet Lee "Jan" Robison, age 67, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on October 29, 1951 to David and Mary (Beaver) Robison in Vero Beach, Florida. Jan enjoyed genealogy and bird watching, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Jan is survived by her daughters; Ashley Robison (Sheri Johnson) of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Shannon Bostelman of Mark Center, OH, grandchildren; Eliana Robison-Bender, Breylen Bostelman, and Clayton Meyer, and brother; David (Olga Vakhmistrova) Robison of Clifton Park, NY.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Theodore Robison.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. David Brobston officiating.
Memorials maybe made to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 14, 2019