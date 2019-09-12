|
|
Janet Leigh Phillips
Phillips - Janet Leigh Phillips was born July 13, 1962 in Kentland Indiana to Gerald and Norma Jean Senesac. In 1962 Janet's family moved to Florida where she spent most of her childhood growing up in Stuart, later graduating from Martin County High School in 1980.
She worked most of her career doing what she enjoyed, providing health care for the elderly. Janet found joy in most everything she did including fishing, gardening, and yes, dancing down the aisles of stores!
One of Janet's deepest passions in life was caring for her pets and eagerly rescuing any animals in need. She spent many hours enjoying her down time and taking care of her beloved pets.
Janet leaves behind her beloved son and daughter, Joshua Phillips and Shawnaleigh Senesac, her mother Norma Jean Blakely, brother and sister, Sonny Senesac and Sandy Dunaway, sister-in-law Lilli-Anne Senesac, and nephew Sharky Senesac. Not to mention Nemo, Keko, Bella, Lucy, Phoenix, and Brandy. She is preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and niece, Meisa Marie Senesac.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Senesac's houseJanetLeigh PhillipsJensen Beachwww.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 12, 2019