Stuart - Janet Marie Lanpher, 60, of Stuart, passed away on July 1, 2020 of lung cancer. She was born in Winchester, Massachusetts on July 20, 1959 to parents, Elizabeth and James Lanpher, and grew up in Stoneham. She moved to Florida as an adult and had worked as a radiology mammography technician, and then later she worked in retail. She is survived by Casey Sanchez, her two children, Jessica and Benjamin Sanchez, her two brothers, James (Lucille) Lanpher and David Lanpher, nieces Elysha Kennedy (Brian), Kimberly Kyme, and Heather Garabrant, and nephews David J. Lanpher and Matthew Kyme. She is predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and James Lanpher, and her brother, Daniel T. Lanpher.









