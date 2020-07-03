1/1
Janet Marie Lanpher
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Marie Lanpher

Stuart - Janet Marie Lanpher, 60, of Stuart, passed away on July 1, 2020 of lung cancer. She was born in Winchester, Massachusetts on July 20, 1959 to parents, Elizabeth and James Lanpher, and grew up in Stoneham. She moved to Florida as an adult and had worked as a radiology mammography technician, and then later she worked in retail. She is survived by Casey Sanchez, her two children, Jessica and Benjamin Sanchez, her two brothers, James (Lucille) Lanpher and David Lanpher, nieces Elysha Kennedy (Brian), Kimberly Kyme, and Heather Garabrant, and nephews David J. Lanpher and Matthew Kyme. She is predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and James Lanpher, and her brother, Daniel T. Lanpher.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved