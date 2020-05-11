|
Janet R. Dorney
Janet R. Dorney, age 73, of Vero Beach, passed away May 1, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Melbourne, FL. Janet was born December 24, 1946 in Kingston, NY and moved from New Ringgold, PA to Vero Beach with husband, Ronald in 2014. Janet loved the ocean and worked parttime at the Jaycee Park Seaside Grill and dined there frequently. Janet was a Wiccan and loved nature, animals, especially cats, and ancient Egypt. Her survivors include husband, Ronald of Vero Beach; son, Jason Wisser of Herndon, PA; and daughter, Julie Thomas of Rock Hill, SC. Condolences may be shared at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 17, 2020