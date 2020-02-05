|
Janice A. Rackowski
Vero Beach - Janice A. Rackowski, 89, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly a long time resident of Amsterdam, NY, died February 2, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was the Business Manager of her husband, Dr. E.J. Rackowski's Veterinary Practice in Amsterdam for 30 years prior to moving to Vero Beach in 1982, where she then worked along side him, operating the Treasure Coast Animal Clinic.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Karen (Anthony) Dimas of Las Vegas, NV, Lisa (Steven) Pinchuk of Boynton Beach, FL, son Joseph (Shannon) Rackowski of Sisters, OR, sister-in-law Helena Rackowski of Amsterdam, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Edward J. Rackowski, who died in 2007 and son Robert, who died in 2003.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bangs Funeral Home, Ithaca, NY. A private service and internment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Ithaca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020