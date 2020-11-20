Janice Elizabeth DuMars



Vero Beach - Janice Elizabeth DuMars, 87, of Vero Beach, passed away November 13, 2020. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, and relocated to Vero Beach. She was a graduate of the University of Missouri in St. Louis, MO. She retired from the St. Lucie County school system, after working many years as a Guidance Counselor at Northport Middle School, and served many other roles as well. As an educator, she was a mentor to many, and remained loyal following retirement to the Florida Retired Educators Association.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen Leukhardt and her husband, John DuMars.



She is survived by her 3 loving cats, many close friends and work associates.



A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Crestlawn Cemetery, in Vero Beach.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Dogs and Cats Forever, 4600 Selvitz Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981, in Janice's memory.









