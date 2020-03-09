Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Davidson Obituary
Janice M. Davidson

Vero Beach - Janice M. Davidson, 86, of Vero Beach, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020. She was born September 4, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Arthur Clemett and Ann Reid Clemett. Janice graduated from Michigan State with a Bachelor of Arts in early education. After retiring to Vero Beach, she volunteered at McKee Botanical Gardens and spent time enjoying other hobbies such as antiquing, walking with the ladies group at Riverside park, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, John Davidson in 2018. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Jon) Swagger, of Vero Beach and Cathy (Todd) Nash of Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren, Michelle (Karl) Ring, Catherine Swagger, James Swagger, Alexis Nash and Garrett Nash. Interment will take place at Crestlawn Cemetery at a private date and time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Janice to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org or the . Online condolences can be made at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -