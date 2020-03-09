|
|
Janice M. Davidson
Vero Beach - Janice M. Davidson, 86, of Vero Beach, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020. She was born September 4, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Arthur Clemett and Ann Reid Clemett. Janice graduated from Michigan State with a Bachelor of Arts in early education. After retiring to Vero Beach, she volunteered at McKee Botanical Gardens and spent time enjoying other hobbies such as antiquing, walking with the ladies group at Riverside park, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, John Davidson in 2018. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Jon) Swagger, of Vero Beach and Cathy (Todd) Nash of Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren, Michelle (Karl) Ring, Catherine Swagger, James Swagger, Alexis Nash and Garrett Nash. Interment will take place at Crestlawn Cemetery at a private date and time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Janice to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org or the . Online condolences can be made at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020