Janice M. Novack
Hobe Sound - Janice (Jan) Novack, of Hobe Sound, a loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother, and true friend passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on May 30th.
Jan was born on October 16, 1942 in Passaic, N.J., only daughter of John and Lucille Zibor and brother John. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Joseph, for 59 years. She was a graduate of Pope Pius XII High School in Passaic, N.J. and Catherine Gibbs Business School in Montclair, N.J. After graduation, Jan was employed as Executive Secretary for Green Advertising in Montclair and later Administrative Assistant at Richard Russell CPA Associates of Coral Springs, FL. She was also co-owner of RFP Consultants of Coral Springs. Jan was an avid world traveler with her husband, Joe, visiting over 50 countries around the world. She moved to CoralSprings in 1977. Her 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter were the loves of her life. She moved to hobe Sound after her husband retired in 1996. Never wanting to fully retire, she worked part-time at Needle Point Alley in Hobe Sound for several years and at Belle Maison Boutique in Jupiter, FL for 14 years. Jan supported the work of local artists and enjoyed needle pointing and ceramics as her favorite hobbies.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons Joseph John and his wife, Trish of Ft. Lauderdale; Michael and his wife, Alisa of Nashville, GA; Christopher and his wife Moira of Savannah, GA; Matthew and Wendy of Delray Beach, James and his wife Victoria of Miami Shores; and her daughter, Cindy Granata and her husband Tom of Springboro, Ohio. Janice also leaves behind eleven adoring grandchildren; Shane and Chad; Kristin and Melanie; Samantha, Andrew, Matthew, and Kristina; Henry and Oliver; and Jack, as well as a great-granddaughter, Eliana.
In keeping with Jan's wishes, the Novack Family will have a private gathering at Martin Funeral Home to remember their beloved Matriarch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society towards research dedicated to the cure of Glioblastoma.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.