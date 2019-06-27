|
Jean (Pat) Cashin
Vero Beach - Jean (Pat) Cashin died peacefully at The Beach House on June 22, 2019, in Wesley Chapel Florida at the age of 92. She was previously a resident of John's Island, Vero Beach.
Pat is survived by her son Michael (Lisa) of Lutz, FL, stepson Peter Ardery (Anne) of Darien, CT, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Cashin.
A private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gulfside Hospice, Land O Lakes, FL; www.gulfside.org. or Alzheimer/Parkinson Association, 2300 5th Ave # 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960; https://alzpark.org/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on June 27, 2019