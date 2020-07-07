Jean Dolores Spotts
Stuart - Jean Dolores Spotts, 80, of Stuart, FL, peacefully passed away June 14, 2020.
She was born to the late Michael and Pearl Honyara, July 22, 1939, in Pottsville, PA. She married Daniel Spotts in 1958, and they raised their family together in Connecticut before relocating to the Sunshine State.
Jean was a talented artist, who created beautiful drawings and paintings. She was a dedicated Humane Society of the Treasure Coast volunteer for more than a decade. She especially looked forward to Friday nights and playing Bingo at the Elks Club. More than anything else, Jean was a devoted, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and will be missed dearly.
Jean is survived by two children: Michael Spotts (Mary) and Jacqueline Gurtowski (Jack), eight grandchildren: Kevin Spotts (Candice), Courtney Calderone (Joe), Saige Laxson (Chase), Jack Gurtowski (Destiny), Rachel Spotts, Sarah Spotts, Danielle Spotts, and Kathryn Spotts, and two great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her twin sister, Joan Hancharick (Joe). Jean was predeceased by her son, Daniel Spotts and her sister, Pearl Jones.
A celebration of life will be planned when safe to do so. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast or the Alzheimer's Association
.