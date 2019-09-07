|
|
Jean F. Strothmann
Vero Beach - Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Friend
Jean Florence Strothmann, age 87, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born on January 18, 1932 in Flushing, New York to John and Bertha (Bergens) McDougall. She was a 1949 graduate of Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY and went on to graduate from SUNY Cortlandt with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, and Hunter College with a Master's degree in Education. A longtime resident of Merrick, NY and more recently Vero Beach, Florida, she taught Physical Education in Massapequa, NY. She enjoyed playing golf, sports, reading and spending time with her friends and family, including traveling with her husband to South Africa, Europe and Hawaii. She didn't miss a school concert, sports game or graduation.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Derek A. Strothmann, and is survived by daughters Susan Strothmann, Krista Strothmann and Laura Strothmann Williams (James); son Derek J. Strothmann (Marlies); and five grandchildren: Jason, Wouter, Nicolas, Emily Jean and Jack.
A memorial service, conducted by Pastor James Smith, will take place on September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1375 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 7, 2019