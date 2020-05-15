|
|
Jean Greer Schlaufman
Hillsborough, NC - Jean Schlaufman, daughter of the late George E. Greer and Marie Alarie Greer passed away at her home in Hillsborough, NC, on April 13th. She was 92. Death was a result of Alzheimer's disease.
Jean was predeceased by her brothers Edward D. Greer of Pawtuxet Village and Gerald R. Greer of Cranston.
A graduate of Aldrich H.S. Class of 1946, Jean became a Registered Nurse and served in an Incurable Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Later she worked for a major airline in New York City.
Married in 1953, she became a full-time homemaker excelling in sewing and gardening. With her family, they moved many times but their longest say was in Vero Beach, where Jean was active with the Carissa Circle Garden Club and aerobics at the Community Center.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, five dedicated daughters and six grandchildren.
Published in the TC Palm from May 15 to May 17, 2020