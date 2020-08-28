Jean Jemmott
Port St. Lucie - Jean Jemmott passed away on August 20, 2020. She was a native New Yorker, born and raised in her favorite city. She was one of two children. Her mother Amabell Farr was born in Venezuela; her father, Percival Jemmott was born in Barbados, B.W.I.
Jean was an accomplished porcelain artist, a world traveler and had a sincere fondness for people.
Surviving her are her sister, Deryl Jemmott Younge, her niece T.J. Younge and her dear friend, Patricia Conte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on September 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
.