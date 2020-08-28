1/1
Jean Jemmott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Jemmott

Port St. Lucie - Jean Jemmott passed away on August 20, 2020. She was a native New Yorker, born and raised in her favorite city. She was one of two children. Her mother Amabell Farr was born in Venezuela; her father, Percival Jemmott was born in Barbados, B.W.I.

Jean was an accomplished porcelain artist, a world traveler and had a sincere fondness for people.

Surviving her are her sister, Deryl Jemmott Younge, her niece T.J. Younge and her dear friend, Patricia Conte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on September 14, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart. There is an online registry at: www.treasurecoastseawinds.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved