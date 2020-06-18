Jean Fresh Kay
Vero Beach - Jean Fresh Kay, age 84, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away June 12, 2020.She was born in Kissimmee, FL and moved to Miami in 1939, then Vero Beach in 1980. Jean was a graduate of the University of Miami. She was a second grade teacher at St. Thomas Episcopal School for 14 years in Miami then worked for the State of Florida Corrections as a probation officer for 25 years. Once retired, she joined The Vero Beach Bridge Center where she served as a Director and was an avid bridge player, becoming a Life Master. She will miss the VBBC and her favorite Casino's! She was predeceased by her mother and father, Christine and Logan Fresh who ran Fresh's Orchids and Roses in Miami for 30 years and her son-in-law William P. Stewart. Jean is survived by her daughter Barbara K. Stewart, son Peter Michael Kay both of Vero Beach; 2 grandchildren, Corey and Pam Kay of Orlando, Fl. Memorial contributions may be made to the VBBC 1520 14th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960, Halo Rescue, 710 Jackson Street, Sebastian, FL 32958 and the Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook may be signed at www.lowtherfamily.com.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.