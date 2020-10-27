Jean Love Glass
St. Lucie West - Jean Love Glass, of St Lucie West, Florida and formerly Mystic CT entered into eternal rest at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart FL on October 24,2020 at age 100. Born in Spokane WA in 1920 to Herbert and Mary Derr, the fourth of ten children. She was educated in Spokane schools, graduating from Holy Name College and subsequently earning a masters degree in education at Eastern CT State College. She was a lifelong educator in the Groton/ Mystic CT school systems. Jean was employed by Boeing during WWII, taking a leadership role in recognizing women in the defense industry workplace. She married the love of her life, Ira A. Glass, a submarine officer, in 1944 in Seattle. Naval assignments took the couple from Seattle to New London CT, Portsmouth NH, Panama, Key West FL and Maryland before settling in the Mystic area. The couple raised five children and were blessed with eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jean was active at St Patrick's Church, Mystic, as well as with local scout troops, numerous book and bridge clubs and the Mystic Women's Club. Upon her husband's retirement as an executive at General Dynamics/ Electric Boat, the couple relocated their home to St Lucie West where they enjoyed an active golf life at Legacy Golf course, travel with family and friends and church activities at St Bernadette church . She was predeceased by her husband Ira, children Michael and Leanne as well as her nine siblings. Jean is survived by daughter Veronica Zaist (Robert) of Castle Rock, CO; sons Gregory Glass (Barbara) of Gainesville, FL, and David Glass of Noank CT; and beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews and nieces. Memorial Services will be held at a time and place to be announced in the future. Donations can be made in memory of Jean Glass to St. Vincent De Paul Society, Port St. Lucie FL or Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com