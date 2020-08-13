1/1
Jean M. Wright
Jean M. Wright

Vero Beach - Jean M. Wright of Vero Beach FL, formerly of Keeseville NY, lost her year-long courageous hard-fought battle with cancer. She was at her home with family and was 82 years of age. Jean was born in Ausable Forks NY to Harold and Charlotte Bola. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother's Harold Jr and Ricky, her husband of 54 years Everett Curtis Wright and great-granddaughter Paisley Driskell. She survived by her sister, Brenda Furnia of Ausable Forks NY; daughters, Bettina Driskell, Bonnie Driskell, Faylene Cook all of Vero Beach; and daughter, Tammy Seguin of Black Brook, NY; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She loved making quilts for her family, doing puzzles and time spent with family. Jean was a faithful member of St. Helen Catholic Church, for 40 years. Jean loved going to breakfast after mass with her best friend, Jane Lashua Ryan. She was a past member of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Keeseville Fire Department.

Jean worked many years at Trebbers Manufacturing of Keeseville NY, Woolworths in Vero Beach, Unique Draperys in Vero Beach before becoming part owner of Wright Way Quilting with her daughter Bettina, where they made custom window treatments and bedding for select interior designers for over 30 years. Which she did daily up until 3 weeks ago. She always felt that the designers were family.

A Mass will be held at St Helen Catholic Church Vero Beach, FL at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Due to COVID19, face coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helen Catholic Church, Outreach Ministry, 2085 Tallahassee Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online Guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Helen Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
