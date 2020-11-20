1/
Jean Marie Doud
Jean Marie Doud

Vero Beach - Jean Marie Doud, nee Kennedy, of Vero Beach passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 95. Jean was the loving wife of Wallace Doud who passed in February. She was previously married to Darryl Weaver from with whom she had two sons, Tex of Aspen, Colorado, and Bill who preceded her in death. She is also survived by six stepchildren, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Jean was a member of Vero Beach Presbyterian Church. She was a life long golfer and bridge player, a remarkable interior designer and gardener, and loved to dance. She is also survived by her dog, Shotzy, one of many dogs she rescued over the years. Jean was blessed in her last years to have an amazing care team who treated her like family and were with her when she passed. Her ashes will be interred alongside Wally's in Bedford NY in the Spring and a service will be held at that time.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
