Jean Marie Moore
Ft. Pierce - MOORE, Jean Marie (Giers) Age 53, of Ft. Pierce, FL, passed away on July 3, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Jean was the daughter of Leonard and Cathy Giers of Port St. Lucie, FL. Jean was married to her devoted husband Carl Moore for 33 years.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Moore, and step children Christine Strickland of Chandler, AZ and Nicole Moore of Phoenix, AZ, brothers Mark Giers of Port St. Lucie, FL, Matthew Giers of Riverside, CA, and her sister Catherine (Carrie) Swienton of Claremont, CA.
Jean was beloved by her family and friends for her compassion and selflessness. Though breast cancer took so much from Jean, it could not defeat Jean's spirit. During her battle with cancer Jean continued to put the needs of others before her own. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for the donations of new blankets and/or Kcups (in all flavors) to the Treasure Coast Hospice in Jean's memory, so that others can enjoy the comforts that Jean received in her time there.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jean's life from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 20th at the Haisley Tribute Center.
Published in the TC Palm on July 14, 2019