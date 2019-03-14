|
|
Jean Roberts Mooney
Port St. Lucie, FL
Jean Roberts Mooney, 94, of sunny Port St. Lucie, FL, left this life on March 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late William P. Mooney, daughter of the late William and Esther (Roat) Roberts, and sister to the late Jack Roberts.
She is survived by daughter Pat (Mooney) Moran of Chester, MD, son Tim Mooney of Aspen, CO, son Mike Mooney of Basalt, CO, grandchildren Lori (Moran) and Jeff Jolley of Erdenheim, PA, Matt Moran and Jennie Love of Philadelphia, PA, and Molly (Moran) and Ryan Keeler of Annapolis, MD, great-grandchildren Emily Jolley of Philadelphia, PA and Liam Jolley of Erdenheim, PA, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Jean lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with the many people she loved. Her advice for living a long and happy life included "move to Florida." Before moving to Florida, she was employed as a secretary at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and was also wildly successful as a Mom, Grama, homemaker, girl scout leader, and boy scout leader.
She loved dogs (especially hero dogs), flowers (especially orchids), sing-along songs, eating stone crabs with a cold beer, and most of all, laughing. Her hobbies included reading, playing the organ, watching tennis and golf, and tackling all manner of sewing and other crafts. Her many talents included making the world's best potato salad, calling alligators to her boat, and remembering and telling stories from her lifetime. She will be lovingly remembered and
dearly missed.
Friends and family may call at the Maher Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, PA., on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Singing for Change (www.singingforchange.org), Save the Manatee (www.savethemanatee.org), or a .
Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.maher-collins.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 14, 2019