|
|
Jean S. Rand
Barefoot Bay, FL
Jean S. Rand, 92, of Barefoot Bay, passed away March 17, 2019.
She was born November 6, 1926, in Meadville, PA. She Married Victor Paul Rand October 20, 1950, and he preceded her in death June 10, 2014.
She was a member of Roseland United Methodist Church, Sebastian. Jean was an active volunteer at the Sebastian River Medical Center, avid bridge player as well enjoying playing Texas hold'em and golf.
Survivors include eight nephews and two nieces.
Memorials may be made to the Barefoot Bay Community Fund, P.0. Box 390, Roseland, FL 32957.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 21, 2019