Jean T. Anderson
Sebastian, FL
Jean T. Anderson, 87, of Jamestown, NY, formerly of Breezy Village, Sebastian, FL, died May 5, 2019, in Jamestown.
Surviving are three children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was the widow of Dean Anderson.
Memorials may be made to Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, JHS Class of 1950 Scholarship Fund, 418 Spring Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.
Published in the TC Palm on May 9, 2019