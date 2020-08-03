Jean Teneriello
Port St. Lucie - Jean Margaret Teneriello, 86, formerly of Port St. Lucie, FL and Wakefield, MA, passed gracefully from this life on July 24th 2020.
Jean grew up in Melrose, MA where she met and married her beloved husband Bernard "Joe" Teneriello. Together they raised four children and also enjoyed the dear companionship of a large extended family. Jean was a proud graduate of the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Boston and went on to provide nursing care for many years in both hospital and private care settings. Jean was a champion bridge player and loved playing bridge socially. She also enjoyed coaching high school tennis and frequent games of golf and tennis with family and friends.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Joe and son Bernard "Joe" Joseph II. She is survived by her son Michael and daughter in-law Karen, son John, daughter Jean, sister Helen DiMuzio, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 13th at 10 AM at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in Port St. Lucie. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a personal charity of choice
.