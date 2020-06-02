Jean Victoria "Vickie" Guettler
Fort Pierce - Jean Victoria "Vickie" Guettler peacefully passed into the hands of God at the age of 73 on Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Vickie was born February 4, 1947 in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Forrest and Loretta Cobb. She is a graduate from Dan McCarty High School (1965), Indian River Junior College (1967) where she was the first recipient of the President's Cup, Florida Atlantic University (1968, Bachelor's) and the University of Missouri (1980, Master's).
Vickie's education along with her strong-willed confidence and zeal for excellence prepared her to be an extraordinary educator, leader, mentor and colleague. She held teaching positions in Charleston, SC, Rantoul, IL, and Columbia, MO prior to her most cherished position in Fort Pierce, FL at Saint Anastasia Catholic School. At Saint Anastasia, Vickie taught 4th grade for one year before being called upon to serve as their Principal in 1982. As Principal, Vickie shared her passion for education and love for children with all of those who worked alongside her. In her 23 years of service to Saint Anastasia, Vickie touched and influenced the lives of thousands of students and hundreds of faculty, staff, and school volunteers. She also chaired numerous accreditations of other Catholic schools around the state of Florida.
After retiring in 2004, Vickie's beneficent service continued as a Saint Anastasia Endowment Board Member, member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter R, and member of the Pelican Yacht Club Ladies' Auxiliary. Her favorite pastimes included fundraising, shopping, antiquing, traveling, playing bridge, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Vickie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 52 years, Karl; son, Brian and his wife, Tina; two grandchildren, Daniel Karl "DK" and Tecla "Lala"; and two brothers, Mike Cobb (wife, Cindy) and Mark Cobb (wife, Carol). Along with her parents, Vickie is also preceded in death, by her brother, John Cobb.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3:00pm-5:00pm at St. Lucie Catholic Church, 425 SW Irving Street, Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34983.
A funeral mass will take place at 10:00am, Friday, June 5, 2020 also at St. Lucie Catholic Church.
A celebration of life reception will take place at a future date when social distancing guidelines have been lessened or dismissed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vickie Guettler Scholarship Fund at Saint Anastasia Catholic School, 401 South 33rd Street, Fort Pierce, Florida 34947. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. Condolences and memories/stories of Vickie may be shared with her family and friends at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.